Stevie Richards Says Vince Russo Gets a ‘Bad Rap,’ Says Russo Reached Out During Health Scare

Vince Russo is an oft-criticized figure in wrestling, but Stevie Richards believes that such criticism is unfair. Richards talked about Russo during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and talked about his own positive experiences with the former WWE, WCW and TNA writer.

“Vince gets such a bad rap,” Richards said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t understand it. I still don’t understand it to this day. And I’m a guy who worked in WWE with him, worked in TNA with him, and then obviously I work with him on the Smackdown Review’with him and Bin Hamin.”

He continued, “But when this infection happened, the one person — there’s people that reached out almost every day — but Vince, every single day or multiple times per day, reaching out, checking on me, praying for me, talking to me, trying to cheer me up. I could say, ‘Man, maybe if I put a few pillows under me, I could still do the shows from a hospital.’ And he was like, ‘No, don’t do that.'”

Richards was hospitalized at the start of the year due to a spinal infection.