Stevie Richards Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues
February 24, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Stevie Richards has been dealing with health issues over the past month, which necessitated a trip to the hospital. Richards has been reportedly dealing with back and spine issues, which got worse recently. He is said to be using a walker now.
411 would like to give our best wishes to Mr. Richards in his recovery.
