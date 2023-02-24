wrestling / News

Stevie Richards Reportedly Dealing With Health Issues

February 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stevie Richards

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Stevie Richards has been dealing with health issues over the past month, which necessitated a trip to the hospital. Richards has been reportedly dealing with back and spine issues, which got worse recently. He is said to be using a walker now.

411 would like to give our best wishes to Mr. Richards in his recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stevie Richards, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading