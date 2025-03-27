wrestling / News
Stevie Turner Named General Manager Of WWE EVOLVE
March 26, 2025 | Posted by
Stevie Turner is the new General Manager of WWE EVOLVE. Wednesday night’s show saw Turner, who is an assistant to Ava on NXT, announced as the GM of the Wednesday night brand.
Turner posted to Twitter to comment on the news, writing:
“The #WWENXT Mayor & the #WWEEVOLVE Prime Minister. It just feels right”
Stevie Turner is the new WWE Evolve General Manager! #WWEEvolve pic.twitter.com/YLgKXh4Ruu
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 26, 2025
The #WWENXT Mayor & the #WWEEVOLVE Prime Minister. It just feels right 😛🤍 pic.twitter.com/YNV6My0ipt
— STEVIE TURNER (@StevieTurnerWWE) March 27, 2025
