Stevie Turner Named General Manager Of WWE EVOLVE

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stevie Turner is the new General Manager of WWE EVOLVE. Wednesday night’s show saw Turner, who is an assistant to Ava on NXT, announced as the GM of the Wednesday night brand.

Turner posted to Twitter to comment on the news, writing:

“The #WWENXT Mayor & the #WWEEVOLVE Prime Minister. It just feels right”

