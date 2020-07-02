Sting Asks Who Wants to Take a ‘Last Ride’ With Him On Twitter

Sting appeared to be feeling out fans regarding a potential Undertaker: The Last Ride-style documentary in a post made to Twitter on Wednesday. The WWE Hall of Famer retweeted a throwback picture of him on a motorcycle and asked, “Who wants to take a ‘last’ ride with Sting?”

While a couple people took that as Sting teasing a farewell match, most made the connection to the Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries that finished up this month and led to the Dead Man announcing that for now, he is done with the ring. You can see the post below: