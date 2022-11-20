wrestling / News

Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear

November 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.

You can follow along with our live coverage of AEW Full Gear here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading