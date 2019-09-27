wrestling / News

Sting, RoboCop Set For Starrcast IV

September 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sting World Championship Wrestling 5-6-1989, Jim Ross

– The first names have been announced for Starrcast and they are Sting and…RoboCop. Yep, RoboCop. Starrcast’s Twitter account announced that Sting will be at the convention in Baltimore, “wearing the red, white, and blue for the first time in decades” as opposed to his Crow look that he’s worn since the Monday Night Wars.

In addition, Starrcast announced that RoboCop, who (in)famously appeared at WCW Capital Combat in 19990, will be at the convention. It takes place from November 7th through the 10th in Baltimore, the same weekend as AEW Full Gear. More talent will be announced in the weeks to come.

