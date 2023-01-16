Stipulation Set For Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan at NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya

A stipulation has been set for the KOPW match between Shingo Takagi and Great-O-Khan at NJPW’s The New Beginning in Nagoya. The match will be under MMA rules, which means both wrestlers will also wear gi. In addition to that, Takagi’s title shot against IWGP World Champion Kazuchika Okada will also be on the line. MMA rules won the fan-voted poll with 60.7%. The announcement reads:

This past weekend saw Great-O-Khan and Shingo Takagi go to the Twitter polls in order to determine the stipulations for their meeting Sunday in Nagoya.

With Takagi proposing a return of the 30 count fall match he had with Taichi last spring, and O-Khan requesting a mixed martial arts rules match, 29,617 votes were cast worldwide with the following results:

Shingo Takagi: 11,625 (39.3%)

Great-O-Khan: 17,992 (60.7%)

O-Khan has won the poll, and Sunday the KOPW 2023 will be contested under mixed martial arts rules with gi! Additionally, per Takagi’s own suggestion, O-Khan’s victory in the vote means that Shingo’s number one contendership status to the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as well as the KOPW belt Sunday!