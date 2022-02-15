wrestling / News
Stipulation Reportedly Set For WWE Elimination Chamber Tag Match
February 15, 2022
WWE is apparently adding a stipulation to the Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville match at Elimination Chamber. According to PWInsider, a stipulation will be added to the match during Friday’s Smackdown which will see Rousey competing in the match with one arm behind her back.
This week’s Smackdown was taped last Friday after the live Smackdown in New Orleans.
