Stonecutter Media Releasing Penelope Ford CZW PPV Next Month

Stonecutter Media has announced that they will debut a new Penelope Ford PPV next month, looking at some of her highlights in CZW. Here’s the press release:

Penelope Ford: Baddest Girl in the Game – On Demand and PPV October 2021 Announcement

THERE IS NO ONE MEANER, NO ONE MORE VICIOUS, NO ONE BADDER THAN PENELOPE FORD! IN OCTOBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!

Penelope Ford has developed a reputation as a cruel and vicious wrestler. Her ability to take down an opponent with utter savagery has made her into a household name. You know Penelope Ford as the wrestling star she is today. But before she was known as one of the meanest fighters ever, she was a CZW star. And now you can see the early fights that rocketed this vicious warrior into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. In addition to PENELOPE FORD: BADDEST GIRL IN THE GAME, be sure to check out JON MOXLEY: THE DEATH MATCHES, still available on demand and on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for available shows. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view.