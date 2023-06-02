Stonecutter Wrestling Airing Jerry Lawler PPV This Month

Stonecutter Wrestling’s latest PPV will center on Jerry Lawler. The company announced that Lawler will be the focus of their latest Wrestling Icons PPV, as you can see below:

WRESTLING ICONS: JERRY LAWLER: DALLAS TEXAS SHOWDOWN IN JUNE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

This month, WRESTLING ICONS features Jerry “The King” Lawler as he fights his way through the state of Texas. A champion throughout his career, the monarch of Memphis brought wrestling into the mainstream with his infamous feud with comedian Andy Kaufman. And now you can see his classic bouts on WRESTLING ICONS!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to JERRY LAWLER: DALLAS TEXAS SHOWDOWN, be sure to check out LEX LUGER, MICK FOLEY & TITO SANTANA, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.