Stonecutter Wrestling Announces Malakai Black Indie Compilation PPV

Stonecutter Wrestling’s latest compilation PPV looks at the early days of Malakai Black. The company announced that Tommy End: Before Going Black is available in December, as you can see in the full announcement below:

TOMMY END: BEFORE GOING BLACK – IN DECEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

You know him as WWE NXT champion Aleister Black. But before that, he was the hard-hitting Dutch kickboxer Tommy End who rocketed his way through the independent wrestling circuit. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see him in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to TOMMY END: BEFORE GOING BLACK, be sure to check out BIG VAN WALTER: INTERNATIONAL CHOPS, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.