Street Profits Beat Andrade & Angel Garza In Controversial Fashion at Clash of Champions (Highlights)

The Street Profits defeated Andrade and Angel Garza to hold onto the Raw Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions, but it was not without controversy. Angelo Dawkins got the pinfall against Andrade in the match, though it appeared to be in clear error as Andrade got the shoulder up before the ref hit three.

It’s worth noting that Angel Garza appeared to have possibly suffered an injury during the match, coming down awkwardly on a knee just before he tagged out to Andrade. Garza rolled to the outside and was not a factor in the rest of the match. After the bout, officials and Andrade were seen tending to Garza.

You can see pics and video from the match below. The Profits are now 209-day tag team champions, having won the titles on the March 5th episode of Raw. They are in ninth place as a tag team for combined reigns, and their reign is the sixth single-longest run with the titles since they were instituted in 2002. You can check out our live coverage of Clash of Champions here.