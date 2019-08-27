Backstage Update on Why Street Profits Aren’t Wrestling Yet on Raw

– Today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio has an update on The Street Profits, who made another promo appearance on last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw. While the team appeared on Raw, they did not work the Tag Team Turmoil match. According to Meltzer, the idea is that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will not start working on the main roster until they get over on Raw from their promo segments.

Bringing the tag team on Raw for promo segments was said to be Paul Heyman’s idea, and Heyman did not want them to wrestle on Raw yet. The fear was that if the Street Profits started wrestling on Raw, there would be a desire from the creative team to “beat them right away because that’s what they do.”

So, the apparent hope is that by the time Street Profits start working matches on the main roster, they will be over as a big deal with the WWE Universe, and they won’t come off as just another tag team of NXT guys coming up. Meltzer added that if Street Profits were in the Turmoil match, it would not be how Heyman would want to debut them, since they would’ve ended up losing.