STRONG Openweight Title Match Set For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United

A STRONG Openweight Championship match is official for IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United. Impact Wrestling announced on Tuesday that KENTA will defend his STRONG Openweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki at the show. In addition, Yuya Uemura will take on Gabriel Kidd in a countdown show on FITE TV.

The updated card for the March 30th show is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. KUSHIDA

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Scramble Match for Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. TMDK vs. Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: KENTA vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Mike Bailey vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Moose vs. Jeff Cobb

* Alex Coughlin, Callihan, Fred Rosser, and PCO vs. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry, J. R. Kratos, and Tom Lawlor

* Countdown Show: Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd