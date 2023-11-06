Suge D Is Excited To See Leon Slater In Impact Wrestling

Leon Slater has signed a deal with Impact Wrestling, and Suge D is looking forward to seeing what he does there. Suge was a guest on Fightful Overbooked’s Indied podcast and talked about Slater signing a long-term deal with the company while they were in the UK.

“America is about to get familiar with somebody real soon, Leon Slater,” Suge told the site.” Congratulations to him, real talk. I met Leon at a NORTH show in Newcastle and when I tell you he’s one of the most respectful kids, he’ll always ask questions. The thing is, when I was over there, it was booming. A small weekend was three shows and I could get up to as much as 5 or 6 shows a weekend sometimes. I was making enough money where I was paying all my bills back home and still taking care of stuff over there, had enough money to go crazy and ball out a little bit. I miss that time, I really miss the people and the culture and stuff was booming, and then speaking out, the pandemic, other things happened and it’s a broken scene over there right now.”

He concluded, “So, I’m really proud for these young kids that are stepping up and they’re like, we don’t care if the scene isn’t what it was, we don’t care if the money ain’t what it was, we got to keep this thing pushing. Leon was a part of that, Warren Banks was a part of that.”