Leon Slater Signs Long-Term Deal With TNA Wrestling

October 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Leon Slater Image Source: Revolution Pro

During a recent Impact Wrestling event in Coventry, England, Leon Slater signed a long term deal under the TNA Wrestling brand. Impact will rebrand back into TNA starting in January. Slater signed the contract on the back of Scott D’Amore. You can see clips of the announcement below.

Impact confirmed the news with the following statement: “At our sold-out live event this evening in Coventry, England TNA/IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore signed 19 year old UK sensation Leon Slater to a long term TNA contract.

