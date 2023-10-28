wrestling / News
Leon Slater Signs Long-Term Deal With TNA Wrestling
During a recent Impact Wrestling event in Coventry, England, Leon Slater signed a long term deal under the TNA Wrestling brand. Impact will rebrand back into TNA starting in January. Slater signed the contract on the back of Scott D’Amore. You can see clips of the announcement below.
.@ScottDAmore just signed @LEONSLATER_ to @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/r5ZNweAaNN
— Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) October 28, 2023
BREAKING: @LEONSLATER_ HAS SIGNED FOR TNA WRESTLING pic.twitter.com/bi0BOAjvgy
— BLCKSMTH (@BLCKSMTHApparel) October 28, 2023
Impact confirmed the news with the following statement: “At our sold-out live event this evening in Coventry, England TNA/IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore signed 19 year old UK sensation Leon Slater to a long term TNA contract.”
— IMPACT Wrestling UK (@IMPACTUK) October 28, 2023