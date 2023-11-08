Suge D Wants a Match With Bryan Keith, Says They’re Going to Make It Happen

Suge D is looking to defend his Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Title against Bryan Keith, and says it’s a priority for him. Suge won the title last month from Trish Adora at F1ght Club Thriller on October 15th, three days before this year’s BW500 was released which had Keith at #1. The BW500, similar to the PWI 500, ranks the best Black professional wrestlers in the world.

Suge appeared on Fightful Overbooked’s Indied podcast and talked about Keith’s ranking, noting that he’s the guy with the title and that Keith needs to take it from him if he wants to be the real number one.

“Who was number one on the BW500 this year?,” Suge D said. “Thanks for introducing me as the new number one, but as far as that list goes, as of print, it was Bryan Keith. If he wants to be the number one guy for real in black wrestling, I think he’s missing the hardware. If I want to be the number one guy in black wrestling, I can’t be in a room with a guy that you say is number one and it not be that. So, his invite is always open and I’ve talked to anybody that we can to go ahead and make this thing happen. It is a priority to make that thing happen, because that’s something I wanted even before this. We’re going to make that happen.”