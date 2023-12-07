wrestling / News
Sukeban Miami Results 12.6.23: Inaugural World Champion Crowned, More
Sukeban held its second-ever show in Miami on Wednesday night, with the promotion crowning an inaugural World Champion plus more. You can see the full results below from the show, which streamed live on Twitch, per Cagematch.net:
* Rina Yamashita & Stray Cat def. The Vandals
* The Harajuku Stars def. Dangerous Liaisons
* Crush Yuu def. Lady Antoinette
* Sareee def. Atomic Banshee, Babyface and Countess Saori
* Lady Antoinette def. Supersonic
* Sukeban World Championship Match: Commander Nakajima def. Ichigo Sayaka
X = Rina Yamashita #SUKEBAN pic.twitter.com/IGa8d6OFxI
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) December 7, 2023
Maya knee #SUKEBAN pic.twitter.com/kwixheWVwc
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) December 7, 2023
Midnight Player so cool #SUKEBAN pic.twitter.com/oGwV8WpjIG
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) December 7, 2023
Ready and seated for CUNTESS Saori to serve #SUKEBAN pic.twitter.com/6ZRMnVAwaC
— ˗ˏˋ Amy࿐ྂ (@Rosendrache_) December 7, 2023
Sareee bomb running dropkick #SUKEBAN pic.twitter.com/49SYKLfSLF
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) December 7, 2023
Flawless Bridge from Countess Saori@anou_saori #SUKEBAN pic.twitter.com/ItkwWcMY6h
— Sergio (@thenunclub) December 7, 2023
ARISA NAKAJIMA PULLED AN EDDIE GUERRERO TO WIN THE TITLE THAT'S SO SICK
Unagi put in so much work but Arisa working smarter not harder is freaking awesome LMAO#SUKEBAN pic.twitter.com/070Eju3iEO
— Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) December 7, 2023
