Sukeban Miami Results 12.6.23: Inaugural World Champion Crowned, More

December 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sukeban Miami Image Credit: Sukeban

Sukeban held its second-ever show in Miami on Wednesday night, with the promotion crowning an inaugural World Champion plus more. You can see the full results below from the show, which streamed live on Twitch, per Cagematch.net:

* Rina Yamashita & Stray Cat def. The Vandals

* The Harajuku Stars def. Dangerous Liaisons

* Crush Yuu def. Lady Antoinette

* Sareee def. Atomic Banshee, Babyface and Countess Saori

* Lady Antoinette def. Supersonic

* Sukeban World Championship Match: Commander Nakajima def. Ichigo Sayaka

