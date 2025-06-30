Sukeban Teams With TikTok For Fan Experience at Anime Expo 2025

Sukeban has announced that it will be working with Tiktok for a special fan experience at this year’s Anime Expo. It will include interactive programming, demos, autograph signings and tutorials that look at anime and Japanese culture. The announcement reads:

Sukeban and TikTok Join Forces for Immersive Fan Experience, Bringing the Sukeban Universe to Life at Anime Expo 2025

In partnership with TikTok, Sukeban will create an innovative experience at Anime Expo, featuring interactive programming, demos, autograph signings, and tutorials celebrating anime, manga and Japanese culture

Sukeban is internationally recognized for blending Japanese female pro-wrestling with anime, manga, fashion, and beauty, and features the most talented performers from Tokyo

(Los Angeles – June 30, 2025) – Sukeban, the Japanese female pro-wrestling league and live events and entertainment brand, will partner with TikTok to deliver a special fan experience at Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles, taking place July 3rd-6th. The immersive activation will give Anime Expo attendees exclusive access into the world of Sukeban – celebrating anime, manga and Japanese culture, through a dynamic lineup of programming.

Additionally, TikTok will be a presenting partner for Sukeban’s first-ever World Championship Fight, taking place July 5th as one of Anime Expo’s Featured Performances. This five match card will bring together Tokyo’s toughest wrestlers and girl gangs in a battle for the Sukeban Champion title, headlined by reigning World Champion Sareee Bomb defending her title against challenger Maya Mamushi. The event will also feature special musical performances and surprise appearances. To purchase tickets, click here: Sukeban World Championship Fight at Anime Expo 2025

Sukeban is internationally recognized for blending Japanese pro-wrestling with anime, manga, fashion, and beauty, featuring the most talented and celebrated performers from Tokyo. The fan culture surrounding Sukeban extends far beyond the ring. On TikTok, fans can go behind the scenes to explore everything that brings the show to life – from the bold fashion and beauty to the dynamic personalities, evolving storylines, and high-energy action both in and out of the ring. Fans stay connected to the stars, storylines and Sukeban universe on TikTok and through anime, manga, live experiences, fashion and beauty.

The multiday fan experience will feature a live makeup demo by @kennedy5ever, an in-ring wrestling class with Yuriyan Retriever and Sukeban wrestlers, live nail art by @nailsbymei, exclusive merch releases, signings, karaoke, panel discussions, film screenings and more. Anime Expo fans on TikTok will have a ringside seat to experience it all in real-time and share the excitement with the global TikTok community.

The full programming schedule includes:

Thursday, July 3, 2025

12pm: Sukeban craft workshop

2pm: Kali Kennedy makeup demo and raffle

4:30pm: Wrestler autograph signing

6pm: Enter the ring, fan walk-out / photo-op

7:30pm: Film screenings

9:30pm: Karaoke from the ring

Friday, July 4, 2025

12pm: Mei Kawajiri nail art demo and raffle

2:30pm: Hair stylist Dennis Lanni demo and raffle

5pm: Actress and comedian Yuriyan Retriever panel discussion

6pm: Yuriyan Retriever and Sukeban wrestlers in-ring demo with fans

7pm: Enter the ring, fan walk-out / photo-op

8pm: Film screenings

9:30pm: Karaoke from the ring

Saturday, July 5, 2025

7pm – 10pm: Sukeban Live Championship Title Match

Sunday, July 6, 2025

12pm: Enter the ring, fan walk-out / photo-op

2pm: Film screenings

WHEN: July 3rd – July 6th, 2025: daily programming beginning at 12:00pm;

July 5, Sukeban World Championship Fight (7pm doors, 8pm bell)

WHERE: Sukeban x TikTok Fan Experience

Anime Expo, Los Angeles Convention Center, North Plaza (Outside West Hall)

CONTACT: For more information or for press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Follow Sukeban on TikTok at @sukeban_world.