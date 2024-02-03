– Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae (aka Danielle Moinet) has shared her thoughts via social media on the ending to last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. During the show, Cody Rhodes declared that he would not be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. He then brought out The Rock in a surprise appearance, and he stared down Reigns.

Summer Rae explained her thoughts on how Cody Rhodes stepping aside after winning the Royal Rumble and a two-year build makes no sense. You can view her comments on the end of WWE SmackDown below:

“I’m not gonna lie, I don’t like it. I want it at Wrestlemania. So maybe I’m not seeing the ‘bigger picture’ here but 😫🙄 I want that f’ing match at Mania. That’s all. The end. If this whole plan turns out better and blows our minds then I retract this tweet… Imagine handing over your Wrestlemania match that you beat 29 other ppl for…AFTER a two year build. I’m all for twists & turns but make it make sense! Gosh I hope we are ALL wrong. I hope it all makes sense next Fri in a Rock Roman promo, that is if either of them show up to tv. And if it was bc Punk got hurt & this is a change of plans it doesn’t take away from the fact that we all want THAT match, THE match at mania. The only match….Cody v Roman. I don’t want it on another ppv. I only want it there. It DESERVES that. And I don’t want it in 2025. Cody v Seth is gonna bring the house down. I pop huge every single time I hear The Rocks music. So sick. Ticket sales yes. Roman is it. 100%. But I want that match. And that wasn’t going to be given to us this year. Therein lies the issue. See y’all in Philly.”

WWE has not yet announced who Reigns will face at WrestleMania 40, but the tease on last night’s show appears to suggest that the rumored Roman Reigns vs. The Rock matchup is finally in the works for the premium live event. It will be held April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

