Summer Rae & Natalya Renew Their Feud Following WWE Royal Rumble Announcement

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae, aka Danielle Moinet, is set to make her in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 later this month in the women’s Rumble match. It looks like one person who is happy about Summer Rae’s return is none other than her former onscreen Total Divas rival, Natalya. However, it’s because she plans on beating her up.

Natalya noted on Twitter last night, “I can’t wait to slap the **** out of @DanielleMoinet #RoyalRumble” Summer Rae later responded, “I’m sorry, my apologies as it’s hard to recall people so far beneath me. Who are you? @NatbyNature No shade as you do look very familiar.”

After that, Natalya replied, sharing a gif of the moment on Total Divas where Summer Rae came to Nattie’s home and slapped her in the face. Natalya tweeted, “Women never forget anything.” She also added, “I’m a 3 time world record holder, *****. If you have any more correspondence, please reach out to my assistant. I’m super busy.”

Summer Rae recalled on the slapping moment, “Ohhhh yes, thank you for posting this now I remember. How could I forget Mrs Get off my Property #AllTalk” She continued, “ASSISTANT Who’s nephew did you bribe to manage your jobber ass schedule. That’s cute @NatbyNature”

Natalya is also confirmed for the women’s Rumble match later this month. You can view their Twitter exchange below:

I’m sorry, my apologies as it’s hard to recall people so far beneath me. Who are you? @NatbyNature No shade as you do look very familiar 🧐🧐 https://t.co/RttlJxzCBb — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) January 8, 2022

I’m a 3 time world record holder, bitch. If you have any more correspondence, please reach out to my assistant. I’m super busy. https://t.co/pdDYrulHF1 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 8, 2022

Ohhhh yes, thank you for posting this now I remember. How could I forget Mrs Get off my Property 🤣🤣 #AllTalk https://t.co/O513mSJ4en — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) January 8, 2022