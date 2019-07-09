Full Superstar Meet and Greet Details Announced for Summerslam 2019

– WWE.com has announced the full details on Superstar Meet & Greets and the Summerslam Superstar at this year’s Summerslam Weekend at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in August. You can check out all the details below.

During SummerSlam Weekend, the WWE Universe will get to meet their favorite WWE Superstars at the SummerSlam Meet & Greet as well as visit the first-ever SummerSlam Superstore. Fans of all ages will not want to miss this opportunity to take photos, get autographs and interact with the men and women of the squared circle. This fan experience takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Friday Aug. 9 – Sunday Aug. 11.

Tickets for this summer’s biggest WWE fan celebration will be available at ticketmaster.ca beginning Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. ET. An exclusive ticket presale will run on Thursday, July 11 from 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Use code SSLAM19

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre will also host the first-ever SummerSlam Superstore. This free to the public shop will house the largest collection of SummerSlam merchandise under one roof! Including Championship titles, Superstar apparel and a wide range of SummerSlam items.

Check below for the dates, times and Superstars for each SummerSlam Meet & Greet session and pricing information.

SUMMERSLAM MEET & GREET DATES AND TIMES

(All times listed are local to the Toronto area)

Session 1

Friday, Aug. 9

5 – 9 p.m.

Session 2

Saturday, Aug. 10

8 a.m. – 12 noon

Session 3

Saturday, Aug. 10

1 – 5 p.m.

Session 4

Sunday, Aug. 11

8 a.m. – 12 noon

SUMMERSLAM SUPERSTAR HOURS

Friday 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

*NEW FOR 2019*

PLATINUM VIP tickets – $500 CAD*

PLATINUM VIP tickets include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Platinum VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at event entrance

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of appearing Superstar

(1) autograph on glossy photo or item of your choosing

Fast Pass Access to front of the line at all GA Superstar photo and autograph stages

Intimate 30 minute Q&A with appearing VIP Superstar after session ends

(1) Limited edition pre-signed poster

Limited to 25 tickets per session

GOLD VIP tickets – $250 CAD*

GOLD VIP tickets include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Gold VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Access to all GA Superstar photo and autograph stages

SILVER VIP tickets – $175 CAD*

SILVER VIP tickets include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Silver VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance.

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Access to all GA Superstar photo and autograph stages

BRONZE VIP tickets – $100 CAD*

BRONZE VIP tickets Include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Bronze VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance.

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Access to all GA Superstar photo and autograph stages

General Admission tickets – $45 CAD*

General Admission tickets include:

Autographs and professional photos with WWE Superstars and Legends

* Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable taxes and fees

* Children 2 years and under – FREE

PLATINUM/GOLD VIP:

Friday, Aug. 9

Kofi Kingston – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Becky Lynch – 10 a.m.

Seth Rollins – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

AJ Styles – 10 a.m.

SILVER VIP:

Friday, Aug. 9

Alexa Bliss – 5 p.m.

The Miz – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Charlotte Flair – 8 a.m.

Finn Bálor– 10 a.m.

Randy Orton – 1 p.m.

Daniel Bryan – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Bray Wyatt – 8 a.m.

Bayley – 10 a.m.

BRONZE VIP

Friday, Aug. 9

Drew McIntyre – 5 p.m.

Dolph Ziggler – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Lacey Evans – 8 a.m.

Big E & Xavier Woods – 10 a.m.

Samoa Joe – 1 p.m.

Paige, Asuka & Kairi Sane – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

NXT Champion & NXT Women’s Champion – 8 a.m.

Rey Mysterio – 10 a.m.

GENERAL ADMISSION:

Friday Aug. 9

5 – 9 p.m.

Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley, Natalya, The Iiconics, R-Truth, Andrade/ Zelina Vega, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and much more!

Saturday Aug. 10

8 a.m. – 12 noon

Sami Zayn, No Way Jose, Lucha House Party, Ricochet, Liv Morgan, Elias, Bobby Lashley and much more!

Saturday Aug. 10

1 – 5 p.m.

Naomi, The Usos, Cesaro, Matt Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Carmella, Heavy Machinery, Aleister Black, Baron Corbin and much more!

Sunday Aug 11

8 a.m. – 12 noon

Mark Henry, Drake Maverick, Viking Raiders, Kurt Angle, The B-Team, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, Gallows & Anderson, NXT Superstars and much more!

Talent subject to change