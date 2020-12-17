Super X Cup To Return For Impact Wrestling Genesis

Impact Wrestling has announced that the Super X Cup will make its return for the Impact Plus special Genesis on January 9. This will be the first X Cup since 2017, when Dezmond Xavier defeated Taiji Ishimori to win. There have been three other X Cup singles tournaments in Impact history, as well as four with the team-based theme featuring wrestlers from various countries. Other Super X Cup winners include Chris Sabin in 2003 and Samoa Joe in 2005. Here’s the updated lineup:

* I Quit Match: Moose vs. Willie Mack

* 2021 Super X Cup Tournament