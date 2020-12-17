wrestling / News
Super X Cup To Return For Impact Wrestling Genesis
Impact Wrestling has announced that the Super X Cup will make its return for the Impact Plus special Genesis on January 9. This will be the first X Cup since 2017, when Dezmond Xavier defeated Taiji Ishimori to win. There have been three other X Cup singles tournaments in Impact history, as well as four with the team-based theme featuring wrestlers from various countries. Other Super X Cup winners include Chris Sabin in 2003 and Samoa Joe in 2005. Here’s the updated lineup:
* I Quit Match: Moose vs. Willie Mack
* 2021 Super X Cup Tournament
BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis – stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy!
Stay tuned for more details and news about participants! pic.twitter.com/iKGmZxu76l
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 17, 2020
