Survivor Series This Weekend Reportedly Being Viewed as Outside of Current WWE Storylines

– A major talking point on this week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Live (via WrestlingInc.com) was how WWE might handle the currently scheduled match between WWE world champion Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar set for Survivor Series on Sunday.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reportedly inquired behind Bryan’s heel turn before facing another heel in Lesnar for Sunday’s pay-per-view event. Meltzer was apparently told that this weekend’s show is being treated as if its outside of the current storylines or not part of the current ongoing WWE storylines. After Survivor Series, WWE will get back to their regular storylines next week. How that pertains to the booking of Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar remains to be seen.

Survivor Series 2018 is set for Sunday, November 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.