Swerve Strickland, Deonna Purrazzo Top AEW Rankings After Dynamite
The AEW Rankings have officially returned with Swerve Strickland and Deonna Purrazzo topping their respective lists. AEW released updated rankings for the first time in a long while after tonight’s show, courtesy of Tony Khan.
The rankings are as follows:
Men’s Division
World Champion: Samoa Joe
TNT Champion: Christian Cage
1. Swerve Strickland
2. Hangman Adam Page
3. Adam Copeland
4. Jon Moxley
5. Roderick Strong
Women’s Division
Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm
TBS Champion: Julia Hart
1. Deonna Purrazzo
2. Thunder Rosa
3. Hikaru Shida
4. Skye Blue
5. Mariah May
Tag Team Division
World Tag Team Champions: Ricky Starks & Big Bill
1. Sting & Darby Allin
2. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
3. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli
4. Private Party
5. Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta
Trios Division
World Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn
1. Bullet Club Gold
2. The Hardys & Mark Briscoe
3. Dark Order
4. FTR & Daniel Garcia
5. House of Black
Your @AEW Rankings, as of 1/31/24: pic.twitter.com/LMAIQMzp1G
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 1, 2024