Swerve Strickland, Deonna Purrazzo Top AEW Rankings After Dynamite

The AEW Rankings have officially returned with Swerve Strickland and Deonna Purrazzo topping their respective lists. AEW released updated rankings for the first time in a long while after tonight’s show, courtesy of Tony Khan.

The rankings are as follows:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Samoa Joe

TNT Champion: Christian Cage

1. Swerve Strickland

2. Hangman Adam Page

3. Adam Copeland

4. Jon Moxley

5. Roderick Strong

Women’s Division

Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

TBS Champion: Julia Hart

1. Deonna Purrazzo

2. Thunder Rosa

3. Hikaru Shida

4. Skye Blue

5. Mariah May

Tag Team Division

World Tag Team Champions: Ricky Starks & Big Bill

1. Sting & Darby Allin

2. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

3. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli

4. Private Party

5. Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta

Trios Division

World Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn

1. Bullet Club Gold

2. The Hardys & Mark Briscoe

3. Dark Order

4. FTR & Daniel Garcia

5. House of Black