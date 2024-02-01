wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland, Deonna Purrazzo Top AEW Rankings After Dynamite

January 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rankings 1-31-24 Image Credit: AEW

The AEW Rankings have officially returned with Swerve Strickland and Deonna Purrazzo topping their respective lists. AEW released updated rankings for the first time in a long while after tonight’s show, courtesy of Tony Khan.

The rankings are as follows:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Samoa Joe
TNT Champion: Christian Cage
1. Swerve Strickland
2. Hangman Adam Page
3. Adam Copeland
4. Jon Moxley
5. Roderick Strong

Women’s Division

Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm
TBS Champion: Julia Hart
1. Deonna Purrazzo
2. Thunder Rosa
3. Hikaru Shida
4. Skye Blue
5. Mariah May

Tag Team Division

World Tag Team Champions: Ricky Starks & Big Bill
1. Sting & Darby Allin
2. John Silver & Alex Reynolds
3. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli
4. Private Party
5. Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta

Trios Division

World Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn
1. Bullet Club Gold
2. The Hardys & Mark Briscoe
3. Dark Order
4. FTR & Daniel Garcia
5. House of Black

