Swerve Strickland On MJF’s AEW TV Return, Floyd Mayweather Being at Double Or Nothing

Swerve Strickland shared his thoughts on MJF’s return to AEW TV at Double or Nothing and discussed Floyd Mayweather’s appearance in the audience. MJF returned at Sunday’s PPV, and Strickland was asked about it in the post-show media scrum. You can see highlights below:

On Floyd Mayweather being in attendance at the show: “Floyd has been a friend of ours, my man Flash Garments over here. He gets a free pass every time he comes to All Elite Wrestling because once again, we’re here to grow to this company and we’re here to bring something to All Elite Wrestling, not just take. We want to give, like if we have opportunities and connections, we’re going to bring them here every single time. And we want to blow this place up, and we want to be the catalysts of it.

“So that’s how Floyd came here. We’ve actually been talking to Floyd for like two years now, like his whole family trying to have him come every time we’re in Vegas. So finally, he was like, ‘Alright. This is the day we’re pulling up.’ So he pulled up and made it to the match. We pulled out a banger in front of him, he’s like, ‘I’m in.'”

On bringing outside parties into AEW from hip-hop and other fields: “It feels natural, it’s not like a really forced thing; it’s just like, I’m just being me and we’re just like, ‘Hey, I know some people, you know some people. Let’s just be us on camera. We just turn the volume up a little bit, be a little more colorful.’ But at the end of the day, you’ve still gotta perform and put out bangers.

“And like I said, this show top to bottom was incredible. And you have to compete with all that and remain competitive. And then also try to bring something new. That’s why I do the media the way I do. I want to grow myself and I want to grow this company any way I can. And if I’m going to all this media, and I’m showing all the world that like, ‘This is my culture, this is who I am,’ and I’m the first African-American Champion here in All Elite Wrestling, let’s blast this. Let’s showcase everywhere, let’s tell the world that. Let’s shock the world who don’t know, and it’ll bring them over here.”

On MJF making his return: “It’s a possibility, and that’s the beauty of this whole company: everything’s possible. I know he probably has some unfinished business with what Undisputed Kingdom did to him and Adam Cole, he probably wants to finish up some things. But it just goes to show you, I’m not one of the ones you can just walk over and come at any time, any place, anywhere you just see fit. While you were gone, I was building. And while I was building, I was making this place a fortress.

“So you can come in. And I’m not even saying you can’t even challenge for the World Championship. But you got work to do, just like I had work to do. You’ve got work to do to show me something, because this ain’t the same All Elite Wrestling from where you left.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.