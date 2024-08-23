Swerve Strickland Says He’s In ‘Phase Two’ Of His Career, Enjoying His Status In AEW

Swerve Strickland says that he’s in a new phase of his career since becoming AEW World Champion. Strickland won the title earlier this year at AEW Dynasty, and he spoke with Barstool Rasslin for a new interview talking about his current spot in AEW.

“I’ve always said me winning the AEW World Championship was phase two,” Strickland said (h/t to Fightful). “That was the beginning of phase two of my career. Right now, I’m in the midst of like a renegotiation stage because I’m really enjoying my status here in AEW, I’m enjoying everything about the locker room, the roster, the talent, the promotion. I love the fact that I’m a really big part of building the company to different revenue, different avenues and things like that, as far as AEW.”

He continued, “So that’s going to be the beginning of phase three of my career, and this is truly just the beginning of what’s about to happen for me, not just the wrestling side but everything altogether as a performer.”

Strickland will defend his title against Bryan Danielson at AEW All In, with Danielson’s career on the line.