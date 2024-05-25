Swerve Strickland Praises the Deep Creative Mind of Bray Wyatt

– During a recent interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland discussed learning from the late former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, who tragically passed away last year at 36 years old. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on what he learned from Bray Wyatt: “The same thing. Making things, pace it out weekly. Before Bray came back on television, you were just getting barcodes everywhere. It wasn’t giving you a whole lot of information, but it was something to keep you tuned in and watching for something every single week. A rabbit in the background, a puppet over here. Like it was small things and it was layered and sprinkled out.”

On the struggle of holding people’s attention today: ‘Now today’s society, it’s hard for people to really grab, hold attention and keep them and keep them interested for so like so long of a time. Bray was just.. he was patient with that and he was meticulous and he was calculated. I was like all the brain, all the, like the, the inner workings of everything that he did, it came from him. I was always appreciative of that.”

On wanting to have a mind like Wyatt’s: “For me, I would hope to have such a deep mind like that. Just his locker room morale was incredible too. Like I said, I wasn’t in there with him long, but it was impactful. Just a little bit of time made such an impression on me to want to continue certain things that he did just in my personal life and my professional life.”

Swerve Strickland will be in action at tomorrow’s AEW Double or Nothing 2024 event. He will be defending his title against Christian Cage. The event is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.