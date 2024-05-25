wrestling / News

Swerve Strickland Set To Return To HOG In July

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision 5.11.24 Swerve Strickland Image Credit: AEW

House of Glory announced that AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will return to HOG this July for High Intensity. The event takes place at the NYC Arena in New York on July 26. Strickland’s opponent was not named.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Swerve Strickland, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading