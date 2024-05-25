wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Set To Return To HOG In July
May 25, 2024
House of Glory announced that AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will return to HOG this July for High Intensity. The event takes place at the NYC Arena in New York on July 26. Strickland’s opponent was not named.
🚨BREAKING🚨
WHOSE HOUSE?!? AEW World Champion @swerveconfident returns to HOG at HIGH INTENSITY on Friday July 26th live from the NYC Arena!
Tickets are on sale NOW ⬇️https://t.co/qe9d05sNPS pic.twitter.com/A0A6L9GDXG
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 25, 2024
