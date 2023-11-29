Swerve Strickland Shares Sneak Peek Of Horror Debut

Swerve Strickland is making his horror film debut in the now-streaming Night of the Missing, and he shared a sneak peek online. Strickland appears in the film, which is now on Amazon and SCREAMBOX. He posted to Twitter on Tuesday to share a look at the film, as you can see below.

The film stars Meredith Thomas, Jill Awbrey, Philip Estrin, Gigi Gustin, Bill Moseley and is described as follows:

A secretive small town sheriff gets a visit from a mysterious woman who recounts bizarre stories involving MISSING persons.