wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland On the Text Message He Received From Cody Rhodes After Last Year’s PWI 500
March 27, 2025 | Posted by
Last September, WWE’s Cody Rhodes topped the PWI 500, with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland coming in at #2. In an interview with Vlad TV (via Fightful), Swerve said that Rhodes texted him after the list dropped and said that he should be on top.
He said: “I’m still friends with him. When [the list] came out, I texted him, I was like, I missed you by one, you son of a bitch.’ [Laughs] He texts me back, he’s like, ‘Honestly, dude, you should have been one.’ That’s the competition we have between, it’s a good one. I was like, ‘Ah, I wanted to beat you so bad.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’“
More Trending Stories
- Saraya Recalls Story About Drew McIntyre Helping Her Earlier in Her Career in Her Book
- Bully Ray Wonders Why John Cena Mentioned Ric Flair This Week on WWE Raw
- Ric Flair Reacts to John Cena, Says He Will Be At Wrestlemania 41
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar