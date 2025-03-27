Swerve Strickland On the Text Message He Received From Cody Rhodes After Last Year’s PWI 500

Last September, WWE’s Cody Rhodes topped the PWI 500, with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland coming in at #2. In an interview with Vlad TV (via Fightful), Swerve said that Rhodes texted him after the list dropped and said that he should be on top.

He said: “I’m still friends with him. When [the list] came out, I texted him, I was like, I missed you by one, you son of a bitch.’ [Laughs] He texts me back, he’s like, ‘Honestly, dude, you should have been one.’ That’s the competition we have between, it’s a good one. I was like, ‘Ah, I wanted to beat you so bad.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’“