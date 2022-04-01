wrestling / News
Various News: Swoggle On Latest Renee Paquette Podcast, Outlaw Wrestling Show Set For Sunday
– Swoggle is the latest guest on The Sessions With Renee Paquette talking about his WWE career and more. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:
“Life is short and so is he: Swoggle, fka Hornswoggle, makes his Sessions debut with one of our biggest (sorry) interviews yet. The former WWE Superstar recounts the highs and lows of one of the unlikeliest WWE careers of all time, from falling asleep during a spot with The Undertaker to stealing the show at a “WeeLC” match in 2014. Plus, he reveals his relationship with Vince McMahon and the Major Brothers, how JBL saved his career before it even began, and what it’s like being a dad to a preteen boy.”
– Outlaw Wrestling is returning to Queens Brewery on Sunday for its latest event, Outlaw Wrestling Mania. The ticket page reads as follows:
“Outlaw Wrestling returns to Queens Brewery for a special WrestleMania party!
VIP tickets get you a free meet and greet with a talent TBA, your GA ticket to Outlaw Wrestling at 4pm, open bar from 3-4pm and your ticket to the live showing of WrestleMania following Outlaw Wrestling!
* Outlaw Championship Match: Homicide vs Mike Verna w/ The Embassy
* The Administration (Pedro Dones, Damian Adams & Tina San Antonio) vs The Mane Event & JC Storm
* Best of 5 Series (Match 3/Series tied 1-1): Encore Moore vs Jaden Valo
More matches TBA featuring:
Crowbar
Richard Holliday
Manbun Jesus
And more!
