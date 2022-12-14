Sylvain Grenier Recalls Training With Rocky Johnson, Being Friends With The Family

Sylvain Grenier has a long association with The Rock’s family, and he recently recalled training with them and more. Grenier was a guest on the Culture State podcast and talked about being close to the Johnsons, plus more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On training with the Johnsons: “[Rocky Johnson] gave me tips, he gave me shoes, clothes. At the time [The Rock] was sponsored by Nike and we had the same shoe size, so my first pair of boots was from The Rock.”

On his friendship with the family: “Every Thursday after practice, I used to go to Rocky’s house and we’d watch The Rock on SmackDown and we’d cook. I was really fortunate. I didn’t blossom like The Rock, but who can?”

On Rocky Johnson: “[He] was really over the top. But, he had a big heart and he was generous. Rocky was an entertainer before it was entertainment.”