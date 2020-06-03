wrestling / News

Taeler Hendrix Donating To Charity In Memory of Slain St. Louis Police Captain

June 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taeler Hendrix

Taeler Hendrix is giving back in honor of St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, who died during riots this week. Hendrix, who is an alumna of both Impact Wrestling and ROH, posted to Twitter to note that he is donating 1,000 meals to needy families in honor of Dorn who was shot and killed by looters outside a pawn shop on Tuesday morning. She will also dedicate one of her matches to him, as you can see below:

