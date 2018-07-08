Taeler Hendrix Heckled Over Jay Lethal Allegations at Indy Show

– Taeler Hendrix found herself heckled by fans at an indy show over her accusations that Jay Lethal sabotaged her career for not sleeping him. The Wrestling Observer reports that fans at the River City Wrestling show in San Antonio on Saturday chanted “Jay Lethal,” “ROH” and what the site desceiobes as “a lot worse” at Hendrix during her match with Barbi Hayden.

According to the site, Hendrix (who generally plays a heel role) fired back at the hecklers. She posted to Instagram as you can see below that she “had a great time.”

Lethal has denied the allegations against him.