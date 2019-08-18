Taeler Hendrix Hints at AEW Appearance

– Taeler Hendrix appears to be teasing an appearance for AEW soon. Hendrix posted to Instagram with the AEW logo, and at about the same time posted to Twitter saying “About time.”

AEW has the Women’s Casino Battle Royal at All Out with a spot in the inaugural AEW Women’s Championship match on the line, and has been booking it with outside names like Ivelisse and Jazz in addition to those on the roster. Nothing is confirmed, but it’s possible that Hendrix could be brought in to work that match.