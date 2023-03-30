Tag Match, Battle Royale Added To NWA 312

NWA has added a couple of matches to their upcoming NWA 312 PPV. The company announced on Wednesday that Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox to face Daisy Kill and Talos on the NWA 312 pre-show. In addition, the first ever Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royale will take place on the show, with the winner earning an NWA National Championship match.

The full lineup for the April 7th show, which takes place in Highlang Park, Illinois, is:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. La Rosa Negra

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Cyon vs. EC3

* NWA Women’s Television Championship Tournament Finals: Kenzie Page vs. TBD

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate vs. Pretty Empowered

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebellion vs. Magnum Muscle

* NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Joe Alonzo

* Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royale

Pre-Show

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: Country Gentlemen vs. Jax Dane & Blake Troop

* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. Daisy Kill & Talos

As announced on the Livestream, @TheRealTMurdoch & @bookmikeknox will be looking for a fight as they face off against newcomer Daisy Kill & the giant @Jack_Talos on April 7th at a sold out #NWA312! Even better? This battle will be free for everyone on the @YouTube preshow! pic.twitter.com/vE82eJT5zW — NWA (@nwa) March 29, 2023