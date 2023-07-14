wrestling / News
Tag Match Set For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks
Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team match for next week’s show. Next Thursday’s episode will see Tommy Dreamer team with NHL great Darren McCarty against Champagne Singh & Shera.
The match is the first announced for the July 27th show, and will be taped on Sunday following Saturday’s Slammiversary PPV.
The announcement for the match reads:
Just one night after laying down the law as the Special Enforcer in the Slammiversary grudge match involving Bully Ray, Deaner, Scott D’Amore and a mystery partner, Darren McCarty will compete in his own bout on July 16th at Slammiversary Fallout. In a digital exclusive clip, Champagne Singh revealed that he is now in possession of McCarty’s 4 Stanley Cup Championship Rings and challenged the NHL legend to find a partner for a tag team showdown. Speaking of legends, Tommy Dreamer backed up McCarty on social media, leading to his match being made official: at Slammiversary Fallout, Darren McCarty returns to the ring for the first time since April as he teams with Tommy Dreamer to battle Champagne Singh and Shera.
After Slammiversary, the battle is far from over. THIS SUNDAY, July 16th, the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor for Slammiversary Fallout, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Organizes List of Banned Moves & Spots, Spots That Require Approval by Coaches & Medical Staff
- Jeff Jarrett On What Visiting Vince McMahon’s Home Is Like, How He Convinced Karen To Be A Heel
- Booker T Doesn’t Think Kevin Nash Is Hating On LA Knight, Is Giving ‘Constructive Criticism’
- Grayson Waller Takes Shot At The Rock In New Video, Rock Fires Back