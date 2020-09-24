wrestling / News
Tag Team #1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT
September 23, 2020
WWE has set a #1 contender’s match for the NXT Tag Team Championships and more for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode of NXT:
* #1 Contender’s Match: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Undisputed Era
* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai
Well, there you have it.#UndisputedERA will face @strongstylebrit & @ONEYLORCAN to see who will challenge #Breezango @WWEFandango & @MmmGorgeous for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/BXBZoz1vTG
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020
JUST ANNOUNCED: @ShotziWWE will get her hands on @DakotaKai_WWE, one-on-one, NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/JV7bL9hgX3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2020
