Tag Team #1 Contender’s Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has set a #1 contender’s match for the NXT Tag Team Championships and more for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode of NXT:

* #1 Contender’s Match: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Undisputed Era
* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

