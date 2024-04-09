Tag Team Championship Match Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT

The Wolfdogs will put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced by NXT General Manager Ava on Monday that Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will defend the titles against Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Frazer & Axiom challenged for the titles at NXT Stand & Deliver but came up short. The updated card for tomorrow’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolfdogs vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom

* Je’Von Evans appears

* Natalya appears