wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT
The Wolfdogs will put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced by NXT General Manager Ava on Monday that Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will defend the titles against Nathan Frazer and Axiom.
Frazer & Axiom challenged for the titles at NXT Stand & Deliver but came up short. The updated card for tomorrow’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Wolfdogs vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom
* Je’Von Evans appears
* Natalya appears
well … you guys started stand & deliver off with a bang so i’m all for you having another chance 🤨
and you’ll get your rematch against bron & baron for the tag titles tomorrow on @WWENXT
sincerely,
👩🏽🍳 ava
— A V A (@avawwe_) April 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso Thinks The Bloodline’s Story Is Just Getting Started After Roman Reigns’ Loss
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’
- Bayley on How Vibe Backstage Has Changed Under Triple H, Her Reaction to Legends Returning in Wild Main Event
- The Young Bucks Claim They’re Not ‘Trolling’ Regarding AEW All In: London Footage