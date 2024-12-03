Tag Team Match Set For NJPW Strong Style Evolved

Hiromu Takahashi and Titan will team up for a tag team match at NJPW Strong Style Evolved. NJPW announced on Monday that Takahashi and Titan will face HENARE and Jakob Austin Young at the show, which takes place on December 15th.

The announcement for the match reads as follows:

Special Tag set for Long Beach!

Hiromu Takahashi to team with Titan against United Empire

As Strong Style Evolved fast approaches on December 15, a new match has been added to the mix for Long Beach. All through World Tag League, Hiromu Takahashi has been teaming with Tetsuya Naito, in the same B Block as IWGP Tag Team Champions HENARE and Great-O-Khan. For Hiromu, that B Block meeting has added significance, with memories strong of earlier this autumn. After a Korakuen Hall clash saw HENARE and Hiromu go toe to toe for the NEVER Openweight Championship in a sensational battle, now the two foes collide once more. Hiromu will be teaming with Titan on the night, as HENARE sides with Jakon Austin Young for the United Empire!

The lineup for the event is:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Ryohei Oiwa

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

* Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry & Konosuke Takeshita

* KUSHIDA vs. Kosei Fujita vs. TJP vs. Clark Connors

* Lio Rush vs. Hechicero

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Johnnie Robbie

* Matt Vandagriff vs. Zane Jay

* Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. HENARE & Jakob Austin Young