Tag Team Titles Change Hands on MLW Fusion ALPHA

We have new MLW World Tag Team Champions following this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. 5150 defeated Los Parks on Thursday’s show to capture the titles. You can see some highlights from the match below.

This marks Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie’s first runs with the titles, and ends El Hijo de L.A. Park and L.A. Park’s reign at 297 days. Los Parks won the titles from The Von Erichs on the January 13th episode of MLW Fusion.