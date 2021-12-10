wrestling / News
Tag Team Titles Change Hands on MLW Fusion ALPHA
We have new MLW World Tag Team Champions following this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. 5150 defeated Los Parks on Thursday’s show to capture the titles. You can see some highlights from the match below.
This marks Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie’s first runs with the titles, and ends El Hijo de L.A. Park and L.A. Park’s reign at 297 days. Los Parks won the titles from The Von Erichs on the January 13th episode of MLW Fusion.
5150 looking to complete their own money heist tonight as they seek MLW gold in this Philly street fight!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/0giihWzqrC pic.twitter.com/9ingrmhYgY
— MLW (@MLW) December 10, 2021
.@SliceBoogie tosses @LaparkJr with a German suplex!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/0giihWzqrC pic.twitter.com/Wxw58XwVhM
— MLW (@MLW) December 10, 2021
456 Headcrack!!!#MLWFusion @DannyLimeLight @SliceBoogie
▶️ https://t.co/0giihWzqrC pic.twitter.com/WQOj5gplEZ
— MLW (@MLW) December 10, 2021
AND NEEEEWWWWW…#MLWFusion @DannyLimeLight @SliceBoogie
▶️ https://t.co/0giihWzqrC pic.twitter.com/U6o6J3HGkD
— MLW (@MLW) December 10, 2021
