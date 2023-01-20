Tajiri Signs With Kyushu Pro Wrestling, Says His Career Is Nearing Its End

Tajiri has signed with a new Japanese wrestling promotion and revealed his career is coming close to its end. Puroresu Today reports that Kyushu Pro Wrestling held a press conference announcing that the WWE and MLW alumnus, who was most recently in AJPW, has signed with the company.

Tajiri spoke during the press conference and discussed his future with the company, noting that he’s 52 now and is nearing the end of his in-ring career. The site reports that he said:

“Thank you for coming today. I am TAJIRI, and I look forward to working with you. I was born in Tamana, Kumamoto Prefecture. I am now 52 years old, and I don’t think I have much time left in my wrestling career, so I think that joining Kyushu Pro Wrestling is the beginning of the end, or the end of my career. “At my age, I want to be the champion and have hot matches, but more than that, I want to nurture the younger generation. When I told this story to Chikuzen, he said that he would be very interested in having me work in Kyushu, and I thought that this would be an organization where I could demonstrate my abilities to the best of my ability.””

Tajiri did not give a timeframe for when his career might be done.