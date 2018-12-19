TAKA Michinoku Accepting US Bookings in 2019

– TAKA Michinoku is returning to the US for wrestling appearances starting in 2019. The NJPW star and WWE alumnus announced the news on Twitter, as you can see below.

Michinoku has not competed in North America since he left WWE, where he was part of the popular cruiserweight stable Kaientai, in 2001. The forty-four year-old was recently suspended from Kaientai Dojo and removed from the board of directors over a scandal involving an extramarital affair.