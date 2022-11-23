Tales From The Territories Rating Spikes, Audience Hits Four-Week Best

This week’s Tales From The Territories saw its numbers jump to the best rating in six weeks and the best audience in four. Last night’s show, which focused on WCCW in Texas, brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 77,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up two ticks and 57.1% from the previous week’s 0.01 demo rating and 49,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the best for the show since the second episode, looking at Andy Kaufman, drew a 0.04 back on October 11th. Meanwhile, the audience was the highest for the show since the CWF episode on October 25th had 101,000.

The show is averaging a 0.025 rating to date and 79,000 viewers.