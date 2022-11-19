Rating, Audience Down For This Week’s Tales From The Territories

Tales From the Territories took a hit for its latest episode in the ratings and total viewership. Thursday night’s Portland Wrestling-focused show brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 49,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, down a tick and 33.8% from the 0.02 demo rating and 74,000 viewers for last week’s episode.

The episode was tied with the 0.01 demo rating for the Stampede Wrestling episode from two weeks ago, with the audience above the 34,000 for that episode. Tales From the Territories is averaging a 0.024 demo rating and 79,000 viewers since it launched on October 4th.