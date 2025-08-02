Talla Tonga Picks Up Win In WWE Smackdown In-Ring Debut

Talla Tonga was victorious in his first match on WWE Smackdown, defeating Jimmy Uso. Friday’s show saw Tonga face off with Uso in singles action. The finish came when Uso went to the top rope for a splash but was grabbed by Tonga, who stood an then hit a chokeslam for the win.

Solo Sikoa’s whole ground then attacked Uso after the match until Jacob Fatu came out to make the save.