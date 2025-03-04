Tam Nakano Says She Doesn’t Intend To Wrestle Anywhere But STARDOM

Tam Nakano lost a loser leaves STARDOM match but has a stay of execution, and she says she doesn’t intend to wrestle anywhere else. Nakano lost the match to Saya Kamitani on Monday morning’s show, and after the match Kamitani proposed a career vs. career match with Nakano at All Star Grand Queendom 2025. Nakano spoke with Tokyo Sports after the match and noted that even if she lost, she didn’t intend to wrestle anywhere else.

“Of course, I was thinking that if I lost today, I would disappear from Stardom,” Nakano said. “But honestly, I don’t have even 1% intention of wrestling anywhere other than Stardom.”

She continued, “Even if WWE asked me to sign a contract for 2.5 billion yen, I wouldn’t go. That’s how much I’ve dedicated my everything to pro wrestling in Stardom, so the only thing left is to retire.”

Star Grand Queendom 2025 takes place on April 27th.