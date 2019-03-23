wrestling / News
Tamina Snuka, Rhea Ripley, Ruby Riott, Michelle McCool, Others Reply to WWE Asking Who Should Face Sasha Banks & Bayley At WrestleMania 35
March 23, 2019
WWE posted an image to Instagram today featuring Tamina & Nia Jax, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, and the IIconics on it and asking fans to fill in who should face Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 35. Tamina then posted that same image to her Instagram page with the caption, “YOU ALREADY KNOW!!!!”
Rhea Ripley also replied to WWE’s post on Instagram, tagging Reina Gonzalez, while Ruby Riott replied with the Riott Squad, Lacey Evans replied with “me,” Natalya replied with “us,” and former WWE star Michelle McCool replied with Laycool, her tag team with Layla.
It’s rumored that the Women’s Tag Team Titles match at WrestleMania will be Banks & Bayley vs. Tamina & Nia Jax vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics.
