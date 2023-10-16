Tammy Sytch Asks For Downward Departure On DUI Manslaughter Conviction

Tammy Sytch has filed a motion asking for a lower sentence in her conviction on DUI manslaughter charges. As previously reported, Sytch is facing 26 years in prison for the DUI manslaughter plea deal in relation to a car accident in March of 2022 in in Ormand Beach, Florida where 75 year-old Julian Lasseter was killed. PWInsider reports that Sytch’s attorneys filed a motion on October 13th asking for a “downward departure,” which means a sentence imposed below the guideline due to specific mitigating factors.

The motion, which you can see in full below, argues that Sytch meets the criteria for a downward departure due to a “a mental disorder that is unrelated to substance abuse or addiction or for a physical disability, and the defendant is amenable to treatment.” The filing included notice of two potential psychiatrists who may testify on her behalf.

Sytch is scheduled to be sentenced on November 27th.